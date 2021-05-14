Houston police, ATF to announce the arrest of 10 robbery suspects | Watch live at 10 a.m.

Check back for updates to this developing story.

HOUSTON — Houston police today will announce the arrest of multiple robbery suspects as part of an ongoing investigation.

Police Chief Troy Finner will speak along with ATF Special Agent Fred Milanowski at a 10 a.m. press conference — watch live at that time on this page.

Police said currently 10 people have been arrested as a result of the investigation. Further details were not immediately released.

These Houstonians were followed and robbed

The Houston area in recent months has been plagued by robbers following their victims to various homes and businesses, although police have not said today’s announcement is tied to this string of crime.

Just a couple days ago, HPD said robbery crews are targeting shoppers at high-end shopping centers near the Galleria. Police say they watch you shop, then follow you home to rob you, also known as "jugging."

In late April, robbers shot a man in the face as they demanded he hand over his watch and jewelry outside a home in the Tanglewood area, north of Uptown. Police believe the man, who was driving an exotic supercar, was followed from a restaurant.

In late March, a man was walking into his business in the 6600 block of S. Sam Houston Parkway, in southwest Houston, when another man walked up behind him and punched him in the face. The victim dropped a bag of cash, and the suspect then grabbed it and ran away.