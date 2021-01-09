Dyrin "DJ" Riculfy had been in a coma since he and NOPD police officer Everett Briscoe were shot during a robbery outside Grotto in the Galleria area.

HOUSTON — The second victim who was shot alongside a New Orleans police officer at a Galleria-area restaurant has died in a Houston hospital, according to HPD.

Dyrin "DJ" Riculfy was on the patio of Grotto when he and New Orleans Police Detective Everett Briscoe were shot on a Saturday afternoon in August.

Friends said Riculfy was shot in the head and had been in a coma and in ICU.

Last week, Houston police arrested two suspects who are charged with capital murder. They say Frederick Jackson, 19, and Anthony Jenkins, 21, shot the victims during a robbery attempt. Both were out on bond at the time.

The suspects appeared in court Wednesday morning for the second time this week. Homicide detectives say they'd been stalking victims at Galleria-area shops and restaurants.

One victim told KHOU 11 News that Jackson and Jenkins robbed him at gunpoint a few hours before the Grotto shooting. They've been charged in that case too.

Riculfy and Briscoe had just arrived in Houston for a vacation and had walked to the restaurant after checking into the nearby Hotel Derek.

Kelvin Harry said they were members of the Zulu Social Club and Riculfy is the one who convinced him to come on the trip.

“'Pack your bags. Come on this trip. You are coming. I got you.' He’s just a good dude," Harry said while remembering what Riculfy said to him before coming to Houston.

Rep. Troy Carter, of Louisiana, knew both victims.

Carter described Riculfy as "a good guy, a business owner and owner of a successful transportation company – providing a good service to the people of our region."

HPD detectives believe there is a third male who knows something about the shooting and robbery. They call him a "person of interest" and aren't releasing his name.