Man remembers younger brother who was killed by suspect accused of being part of extensive Houston organized crime ring

Devan Jordan has been arrested and charged with murder. Police say Jordan was part of an extensive crime ring that targeted Houston's high-end areas.

HOUSTON — Joshua Sandoval would have turned 29 next week.

Houston police told his family he was followed home and shot during a robbery. It happened on May 27 at his townhome in Rice Military. He was rushed to an area hospital but later died.

“It's still surreal, it doesn’t feel like it’s real," Joshua's older brother Omar Sandoval said. “Josh was a very funny, intelligent, charismatic gentleman, he grew up with a love for life.”

Josh Sandoval graduated from Milby High School and worked in the boxing industry. Oman said his little brother loved Houston.

“Josh would work with the boxers, take them around town," Omar said.

Now, Josh's family members are learning the man arrested in connection with the deadly robbery was part of a much bigger crime ring.

“Now we are starting to see the magnitude of this crime ring," Omar said.

Omar said it’s heartbreaking how many families like his have become victims.

“Josh was a good guy, and it really sucks that good people have to leave this earth too soon," he said.

Jordan is in jail and has been charged with capital murder. His bond was set at $500,000.

Organized crime ring

HPD along with the Houston Field Division of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) arrested 24 suspects who they said were involved in an organized crime ring that targeted Houston's high-end areas.

Out of the 24 suspects, 14 remain in jail. Five of them have been charged with capital murder.

Not only do these suspects rob victims of their belongings but several of these incidents have led to killings, according to Houston Police Chief Troy Finner.

Finner said some of the suspects have been linked to the deadly Grotto shooting in August where a New Orleans police officer and another man were killed while dining on the patio. A few of the suspects have also been linked to the murder of a League City man who was shot to death after he was followed from Houston.

Finner said the investigation started earlier this year with the arrest of 10 suspects.

Finner said the suspects prey on victims with expensive jewelry, fancy cars or bags from high-end stores. Some victims are robbed on the spot, others are followed home where some of the suspects commit home invasions, police said.

ATF investigators said the crime ring works in shifts. There's a day crew and a night crew and they mostly target areas like the Galleria, Uptown and Highland Village.