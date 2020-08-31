5 ways you can help Hurricane Laura victims on the road to recovery

HOUSTON — We know all too well how overwhelming it can be to pick up the pieces when your home is damaged or destroyed by a hurricane.
If you’re looking for ways to help our neighbors in East Texas and Louisiana hit hard by Hurricane Laura, there are several options.
TITO’S AND DIRECT RELIEF
Tito’s Handmade Vodka is teaming up with Direct Relief as they provide medical supplies and resources to those impacted by the Category 4 hurricane.
Texas-based Tito’s made an initial donation of $25,000 to Direct Relief and will match all donations up to $25,000.
Direct Relief is a humanitarian aid organization, active in all 50 states and more than 80 countries. The organization has staged stockpiles of critically needed medication with health centers and clinics in the storm's path, focusing on Louisiana and Texas. They are preparing additional infusions of support based on demand.
Go to this Facebook page if you'd like to donate to the Tito’s fundraiser.
You can also donate directly to Direct Relief by visiting and designating your donation “In Honor of” #LoveTitos at checkout.
CITY OF HOUSTON
The City of Houston is partnering with Kroger, Gallery Furniture and the Relief Gang to coordinate a hurricane relief effort called "Houston's Paying It Forward."
All donated items will be sent to hurricane victims in Port Arthur, Orange and Beaumont, Texas, as well as Sulphur and Lake Charles, Louisiana.
The task force will start accepting donations of the following items on Tuesday, Sept. 1.
Supplies needed
- Diapers
- Cleaning supplies (especially with bleach)
- Personal hygiene items
- Nonperishable food
- Bottled water
- Pet food and pet supplies
Drop-off locations
1. George R. Brown Convention Center
Hall D off Chartres Street/Walker Street - Ground level
1001 Avenida de las Americas Drive
Houston
2. Gallery Furniture
6006 North Freeway
Houston
3. Kroger Stores
The Relief Gang was founded by Houston hip hop artist and philanthropist Trae the Truth and music producer DJ Mr.Rogers.
ATTACK POVERTY
Attack Poverty, a Houston non-profit, is joining efforts to meet the basic needs of people in Louisiana and Texas in response to Hurricane Laura. They have partnered with local churches to set up drop-off centers for a variety of critically-needed items. They do not need clothes or shoes.
Supplies requested include:
- Toiletries (shampoo, conditioner, soap, toothbrushes, toothpaste, deodorant, lotion, toilet paper)
- Food - nonperishables, beans, soup, rice, etc.
- Tarps
- Zip locks
- Trash bags
- Masks
- Goggles
- Gloves
- Hand sanitizer
- Laundry soap
- Hygiene products
- Water
- Feminine hygiene products
- Baby Products (baby food, diapers, formula, baby wipes, etc.
Houston drop-off site
First Presbyterian Church of Houston
Drop off times: Monday-Saturday 9 a.m.-3 p.m. & Sundays during Live Worship
Address: 5300 Main Street Houston, TX 77004; Northside entrance at the Welcome Center
Fort Bend County drop-off sites
Attack Poverty Headquarters
Drop off dates: 8/31-TBD
Drop off times: Mondays-Fridays, 9am-4pm
Address: 3727 Greenbriar Dr. Ste. 100 Stafford, TX 77477
The Bridge Church
Dates: Aug. 30 through Sept. 4
Times: Monday-Thursday 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; Saturdays 1 p.m.-3 p.m.; and Sundays 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Address: 802 Brooks St., Sugar Land, TX 77478
Katy drop-off site
Dream Movement Church
Dropoff dates: Aug. 31 to Sept. 3
Dropoff times: 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m.
Address: 1818 Katyland Drive, Katy, TX 77493
STUFF THE BUS
Liberty Hoepfl Garage is partnering with Durham Elementary School in their effort to bring relief to those affected by Hurricane Laura in Starks, Louisiana. They are stuffing a bus with supplies that will be delivered on Thursday, Sept. 3.
High priority items
- Baby Supplies
- Large diapers
- Pull-ups, sizes 3-6
- Baby formula (Especially Blue Similac)
- Gatorade
Other items needed
- Masks
- Sanitizer
- Non-perishable food/ Food that can be prepared without electricity
- Feminine hygiene products
- Tarps
They do not need clothes or shoes.
You can drop off supplies from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. Liberty Hoepfl Garage is located at 4610 N. Shepherd Dr. in Houston.
RED CROSS
You can make a difference by donating $10 to the Red Cross simply by texting LAURA to 90999. If you'd like to donate more, visit redcross.org/donate or call 800-RED-CROSS. Ensure your donation helps people affected by Hurricane Laura by choosing that option.
Donations enable the Red Cross to help people recover from this disaster by providing food, shelter, relief supplies, emotional support and other assistance.