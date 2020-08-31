5 ways you can help Hurricane Laura victims on the road to recovery

Houstonians are known for their huge hearts when it comes to helping people in need. Here’s how you can help victims of Hurricane Laura.

HOUSTON — We know all too well how overwhelming it can be to pick up the pieces when your home is damaged or destroyed by a hurricane.

If you’re looking for ways to help our neighbors in East Texas and Louisiana hit hard by Hurricane Laura, there are several options.

TITO’S AND DIRECT RELIEF

Tito’s Handmade Vodka is teaming up with Direct Relief as they provide medical supplies and resources to those impacted by the Category 4 hurricane.

Texas-based Tito’s made an initial donation of $25,000 to Direct Relief and will match all donations up to $25,000.

Direct Relief is a humanitarian aid organization, active in all 50 states and more than 80 countries. The organization has staged stockpiles of critically needed medication with health centers and clinics in the storm's path, focusing on Louisiana and Texas. They are preparing additional infusions of support based on demand.

Go to this Facebook page if you'd like to donate to the Tito’s fundraiser.

You can also donate directly to Direct Relief by visiting and designating your donation “In Honor of” #LoveTitos at checkout.

CITY OF HOUSTON

The City of Houston is partnering with Kroger, Gallery Furniture and the Relief Gang to coordinate a hurricane relief effort called "Houston's Paying It Forward."

All donated items will be sent to hurricane victims in Port Arthur, Orange and Beaumont, Texas, as well as Sulphur and Lake Charles, Louisiana.

The task force will start accepting donations of the following items on Tuesday, Sept. 1.

Supplies needed

Diapers

Cleaning supplies (especially with bleach)

Personal hygiene items

Nonperishable food

Bottled water

Pet food and pet supplies

Drop-off locations

1. George R. Brown Convention Center

Hall D off Chartres Street/Walker Street - Ground level

1001 Avenida de las Americas Drive

Houston

2. Gallery Furniture

6006 North Freeway

Houston

3. Kroger Stores

The Relief Gang was founded by Houston hip hop artist and philanthropist Trae the Truth and music producer DJ Mr.Rogers.

ATTACK POVERTY

Attack Poverty, a Houston non-profit, is joining efforts to meet the basic needs of people in Louisiana and Texas in response to Hurricane Laura. They have partnered with local churches to set up drop-off centers for a variety of critically-needed items. They do not need clothes or shoes.

Supplies requested include:

Toiletries (shampoo, conditioner, soap, toothbrushes, toothpaste, deodorant, lotion, toilet paper)

Food - nonperishables, beans, soup, rice, etc.

Tarps

Zip locks

Trash bags

Masks

Goggles

Gloves

Hand sanitizer

Laundry soap

Hygiene products

Water

Feminine hygiene products

Baby Products (baby food, diapers, formula, baby wipes, etc.

Houston drop-off site

First Presbyterian Church of Houston

Drop off times: Monday-Saturday 9 a.m.-3 p.m. & Sundays during Live Worship

Address: 5300 Main Street Houston, TX 77004; Northside entrance at the Welcome Center

Fort Bend County drop-off sites

Attack Poverty Headquarters

Drop off dates: 8/31-TBD

Drop off times: Mondays-Fridays, 9am-4pm

Address: 3727 Greenbriar Dr. Ste. 100 Stafford, TX 77477

The Bridge Church

Dates: Aug. 30 through Sept. 4

Times: Monday-Thursday 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; Saturdays 1 p.m.-3 p.m.; and Sundays 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Address: 802 Brooks St., Sugar Land, TX 77478

Katy drop-off site

Dream Movement Church

Dropoff dates: Aug. 31 to Sept. 3

Dropoff times: 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m.

Address: 1818 Katyland Drive, Katy, TX 77493

STUFF THE BUS

Liberty Hoepfl Garage is partnering with Durham Elementary School in their effort to bring relief to those affected by Hurricane Laura in Starks, Louisiana. They are stuffing a bus with supplies that will be delivered on Thursday, Sept. 3.

High priority items

Baby Supplies

Large diapers

Pull-ups, sizes 3-6

Baby formula (Especially Blue Similac)

Gatorade

Other items needed

Masks

Sanitizer

Non-perishable food/ Food that can be prepared without electricity

Feminine hygiene products

Tarps

They do not need clothes or shoes.

You can drop off supplies from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. Liberty Hoepfl Garage is located at 4610 N. Shepherd Dr. in Houston.

RED CROSS

You can make a difference by donating $10 to the Red Cross simply by texting LAURA to 90999. If you'd like to donate more, visit redcross.org/donate or call 800-RED-CROSS. Ensure your donation helps people affected by Hurricane Laura by choosing that option.