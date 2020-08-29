City of Houston, local businesses create donation drive for those affected by Hurricane Laura

The City of Houston is partnering with local businesses like Kroger and Gallery Furniture to collect supplies for those who lost their belongings in the hurricane.

HOUSTON — Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner announced Saturday that the city is partnering with several local businesses and organizations to collect donated supplied for residents who were impacted by Hurricane Laura.

The city's Health Equity Response (H.E.R) Task Force is collaborating with Kroger, Gallery Furniture and Relief Gang to coordinate a hurricane relief effort called "Houston's Paying It Forward."

“After Hurricane Harvey displaced many of our family and friends in 2017, people from other cities and states helped Houston recover by donating their time, money and supplies," Turner said. "Today, we are being called to action for our neighbors who were in the path of Hurricane Laura and are now experiencing great suffering and loss. We cannot sit idly by while they are in need."

All donated items given to the drive will be sent to Port Arthur, Orange and Beaumont, Texas, as well as Sulphur and Lake Charles, Louisiana. Supplies will be distributed to residents trying to recover after their homes and personal belongings were damaged or destroyed by the devastating category 4 hurricane.

The task force will start accepting donations on Tuesday, Sept. 1.

-- REQUESTED SUPPLIES

Diapers

Cleaning supplies (especially with bleach)

Personal hygiene items

Nonperishable food

Bottled water

Pet food and supplies

Drop off locations:

1. George R. Brown Convention Center

Hall D off Chartres Street/Walker Street - Ground level

1001 Avenida de las Americas Drive

Houston, Texas 77010

2. Gallery Furniture

6006 North Freeway

Houston, Texas 77076