Houston rapper Trae the Truth helping those impacted by Hurricane Laura

The devastation our eastern neighbors are facing is something us Houstonians know all to well.

BAYTOWN, Texas — Houston rapper Trae the Truth spent Friday morning coordinating volunteers to head to Louisiana to help with Hurricane Laura recovery.

"As you can see as volunteers, play, big trucks and it's gonna be a lot of hands, when we get there," he said.

Three years ago it was them who came to our rescue after Hurricane Harvey, and now we're returning the favor.

"That one when Harvey hit man, everybody across the country helped us so that wouldn't be right for us to do when they go on to what they call that we have to be the plus," he said.

In fact just hours after Hurricane Laura made landfall, Texans were already on the ground ready to jump into action.

Over the past 24 or so hours, this area has been watching videos and images of the damage caused by this massive storm. It's prompted many, like Trae, to start drives to collect supplies.

Volunteers from Trae's "Relief Gang" filled the Baytown Buccees parking lot Friday morning to head east.

"The thing about Relief Gang anytime we touch the time we just go to work so we definitely is gonna be a situation where we're gonna be doing a lot of going back and forth," he said.