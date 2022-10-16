'Peña lands an uppercut' | Hear the English and Spanish radio call of Jeremy Peña's home run

The rookie shortstop silenced T-Mobile Park with a solo home run in the 18th inning on Saturday.

SEATTLE — With a 3-2 count in the top of the 18th inning of a scoreless game, Seattle Mariners reliever Penn Murfee threw an 88 mph fastball to Houston Astros shortstop Jeremy Peña.

That pitch would travel 415 feet into the stands in left-center field to seal an American League record sixth straight appearance in the Championship Series for the 'Stros, sweeping the Mariners in the longest scoreless postseason game ever.

Here’s the English radio call from SportsTalk 790’s Robert Ford and Steve Sparks, as Ford turned the Mariners 'Sea Us Rise' rally cry on its head to describe Peña's solo shot.

Not to be outdone, here's how the KLAT Astros Spanish radio crew called Peña's homer.

As called on KLAT Astros Spanish radio: pic.twitter.com/vqI7rv35Gm — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) October 16, 2022

Spoiling Seattle's first home playoff appearance since 2001, Houston completed a three-game sweep of the ALDS. Next up is the New York Yankees or Cleveland Guardians in Game 1 of the ALCS on Wednesday.

While Yordan Álvarez got the big hits in the first two games in Houston, it was Peña who set the table for Álvarez’s opportunities. As Game 3 made its way into its sixth hour, Peña delivered another painful blow to the Mariners that ended their short return to the postseason.

It continues a storybook season for the rookie shortstop who replaced Carlos Correa after he signed with the Minnesota Twins in free agency.

According to MLB.com, the longest a postseason game had previously gone is 18 innings. And now, that's been done four times, two with games that included the Houston Astros.

First, there was Saturday's Astros-Mariners game, which went 18 innings.