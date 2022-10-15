Astros look to close out Mariners on the road today

With a win, Houston would advance to their sixth consecutive American League Championship Series.

Example video title will go here for this video

SEATTLE — The Houston Astros hope to punch their ticket to a sixth consecutive American League Championship Series today when they take on the Mariners in Seattle. Houston holds a 2-0 lead in their best-of-five American League Division Series after two come-from-behind wins at Minute Maid Park.

Houston is in prime position for the sweep, thanks in large part to Yordan Álvarez’s two big home runs in Games 1 and 2. In the first game, Alvarez hit a walk-off three-run home run with two outs, giving Houston an 8-7 win. In Game 2, the Astros’ slugger hit a go-ahead two-run home run that would put the Astros ahead to stay in a 4-2 win.

For Houston in Game 3, Lance McCullers will head to the hill. McCullers spent much of the season injured, but since returning, has a 4-2 record with a 2.27 ERA.

"I know I keep saying it, but to be able to be back and be pitching in October on a great team, kind of coming off the injuries the last few years, I've never truly been able to break through and just kind of be able to take deep breath and not to have to go through rehab," he said. "I'm just really grateful."

#Astros Game 3 starter Lance McCullers Jr. on his growth and maturation as a pitcher from his 1st postseason outing in 2015 to now: "I've probably gone through 3 or 4 pitching life cycles...I'm more of a complete pitcher now, I would say." pic.twitter.com/KdBAzCpbyy — Daniel Gotera (@DTGoteraKHOU) October 14, 2022

McCullers will be opposed by the Mariners’ George Kirby, who’s 8-5 this season with a 3.39 ERA.

Today’s game will be the first postseason game in Seattle in 21 years, and Mariners’ manager Scott Servais hopes that electric atmosphere helps his team stay alive for a Game 4.

“The factor that I don’t think is getting talked about enough and I think it’s going to show up tomorrow on the first inning is when there’s 45,000 Mariner fans in the stands pumped and ready to go, and all behind us. Because we certainly need it,” he said. “I talked about it when we clinched, ended the drought, how valuable our fan base has been to this team. This team really, somehow, we get wired, we get going when it's loud here.”

If Houston eliminates Seattle, they’ll be the first team in American League history to go to the ALCS in six consecutive seasons. If the Mariners win, it goes to a Game 4 in Seattle tomorrow. If Seattle wins Games 3 and 4, the series shifts back to Houston for Game 5 Monday.

First pitch today is at 3:07 p.m. We will have updates throughout the game on this page. Matt Musil is in the Pacific Northwest, covering the game for KHOU 11.

Working late for #KHOU11 Morning News. My report previewing Game 3 of the #ALDS between the #Astros and #Mariners is coming up in a few hours and we have a great perspective of T-Mobile Park from right across the street pic.twitter.com/B04upMgo9Q — Matt Musil (@KHOUSportsMatt) October 15, 2022

Houston Astros watch party

While Games 3 and 4 aren’t in Houston, you can still cheer on the home team surrounded by Astros faithful.

The Astros' official Game 3 watch party on Saturday is at Karbach Brewery at 2032 Karbach Street in Houston. First pitch isn’t until 3:07 p.m., but the party starts at 2 p.m.