Listen to the Spanish-language call of Yordan Alvarez's walk-off home run in Game 1 of the ALDS

HOUSTON — Minute Maid Park erupted when Yordan Alvarez hit a walk-off home run to lift the Astros to a win over the Mariners in Game 1 of the American League Divisional Series Tuesday.

Alvarez blasted the three-run shot in the bottom of the ninth inning with two outs down 7-5 giving the team a 1-0 lead in the best-of-five series. Those watching on TV or listening on the radio were treated to an incredible call by announcers.