What is the longest Major League Baseball playoff game?

SEATTLE — The Houston Astros and the Seattle Mariners are locked in an extra-innings classic, tied 0-0.
Around the 13th inning, we started to wonder if this game would challenge the Major League Baseball record for the longest postseason game.
Turns out, this game has a little ways to go to earn that distinction. According to MLB.com, the longest a postseason game has gone is 18 innings and that was done three times, including one game that involved the Astros.
In 2005, Houston beat Atlanta, 7-6 in Game 4 of the National League Division Series. Chris Burke sent Astros fans home happy with a walk-off winner at Minute Maid Park.
That game is tied for the longest with the Dodgers and Red Sox in Game 3 of the 2018 World Series. Los Angeles won that one, 3-2. Also going 18 games was Game 2 of the National League Division Series in 2014 as the Giants needed 18 innings to top the Nationals, 2-1.
The Astros were also involved in a 16-inning game in the 1986 National League Championship Series. That was a 7-6 loss to the Mets. That had been the longest postseason game for nearly 20 years.
So while the Astros-Mariners game might not be the longest in MLB history -- yet -- it IS now the longest scoreless game in MLB postseason history. A game earlier this postseason between the Guardians and Rays was scoreless into the 15th inning, according to Bleacher Report.
We’ll update when the game is finally over!