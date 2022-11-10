'Kiss it goodbye!' | Hear the radio call when Yordan Álvarez sent Minute Maid Park into a frenzy

The Astros' slugger drilled an 0-1 pitch into the upper deck Tuesday to give Houston an 8-7 win in Game 1 of the ALDS.

HOUSTON — Yordan Álvarez sent fans at Minute Maid Park into a frenzy Tuesday when he blasted a two-out, three-run home run to right field to give the Astros a walkoff win and a 1-0 American League Division Series lead over Seattle.

The atmosphere inside Minute Maid Park was electric. But even fans who weren’t there or watching on TV were treated to the hometown radio call.

Here’s the radio call from 790’s Robert Ford and Steve Sparks, saying Minute Maid Park is the “house of horrors” for the Mariners. Seattle is 7-30 in the Astros home park since 2019.

There were plenty of excited Astros players in the clubhouse, too. Houston starting pitcher Justin Verlander, who had an uncharacteristically rough outing, said he blacked out when Álvarez blasted his game-winning three-run blast.

Justin Verlander on the Alvarez HR: "I just blacked out...ran on the field and grabbed him. Just one of those moments that playoff baseball creates" pic.twitter.com/JZU5uWfY3W — Daniel Gotera (@DTGoteraKHOU) October 12, 2022

Alex Bregman had plenty of thoughts about the game-winning home run but was a little distracted during the postgame interview.

Alex Bregman was joined by a special guest at his press conference after Game 1...but his son Knox was not having it.



"I'm still learning what he does when he cries." 😂 pic.twitter.com/QsKnTW7n9f — Daniel Gotera (@DTGoteraKHOU) October 12, 2022

After the handoff to wife Reagan, Bregman was able to talk about Álvarez's game-winner.

Alex Bregman on his reaction to the Yordan Alvarez walk-off homer in Game 1: "I wanted to go give him a hug right after he hit it but he still had to run the bases...the place was on fire tonight, the fans were unbelievable, it was so awesome." pic.twitter.com/odpkDvNdRF — Daniel Gotera (@DTGoteraKHOU) October 12, 2022

Manager Dusty Baker said what everyone watching and listening was thinking – when Álvarez is at the plate representing the winning run, you know you’ve got a chance.

Dusty Baker on Yordan Alvarez: "You know you got a chance when Yordan comes to the plate...when he doesn't come through, you're almost surprised. Nobody can do it all the time but...he's pretty good at it." #Astros pic.twitter.com/wSs7zClbMj — Daniel Gotera (@DTGoteraKHOU) October 11, 2022

“This is one of the best games I’ve ever been part of,” Jose Altuve said after the game.

And Verlander added that it truly was a team effort to get Álvarez to the plate.