Races to watch in Texas: President, U.S. Senate and other key races

President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden top the ballot that features key Senate and House races

HOUSTON — We're finally to Election Day 2020. It's been a long campaign and now the voters get their say in several key races. President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden are going head-to-head in the race for the White House. Senator John Cornyn is taking on Democratic MJ Hegar in the Senate race There are several key U.S. House races and the Texas House races could define the state for the next decade.

President Donald Trump vs. former VP Joe Biden

President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden are neck and neck in Texas at 48.1%, according to a poll released Thursday.

The last poll for Texas released before Election Day by Morning Consult shows the race is a tie between Trump and Biden.

Who wins Texas Tuesday will largely depend on what happens in the major metro areas and whether Biden can build bigger leads than Hillary Clinton did in 2016.

Senator John Cornyn vs. MJ Hegar

Sen. John Cornyn has represented Texas since 2002. M.J. Hegar, on the Democratic ticket, has never held office. She defeated Texas Sen. Royce West of Dallas in the runoff.

KHOU's Grace White and KVUE's Ashley Goudeau spoke to the two candidates leading up to the Nov. 3 election.

Troy Nehls vs. Sri Preston Kulkarni

Fort Bend County Sheriff Troy Nehls is the Republican nominee, going up against Democrat Sri Preston Kulkarni in the seat vacated by Pete Olson. It's a district that has been Republican for so many years.

"This is a district that’s skewing Democratic," KHOU political analyst Bob Stein said.

Stein is basing that on new voter registration numbers.

"I could see new registered voters in precincts that are overwhelming Democratic among voters well below the age of 45, many of them females and many of them non-Anglo,"he said.

Now this district, which includes most of Fort Bend County and parts of Harris and Brazoria Counties, is seen as a battleground.

Rep. Lizzie Fletcher vs. Wesley Hunt

Republican challenger Wesley Hunt takes on Republican incumbent Lizzie Fletcher in the U.S. House District 7 race.

Rep. Dan Crenshaw vs. Sima Ladjevardian

Democratic challenger Sima Ladjevardian takes on Republican incumbent Dan Crenshaw in the U.S. House District 2 race.

Texas House balance of power

What happens in the Texas House on Tuesday could shape Texas law for a decade. Here's what you need to know about the balance of power.

