Congresswoman Lizzie Fletcher wins reelection for Texas' District 7

Fletcher won her reelection campaign, defeating Republican challenger Wesley Hunt.

HOUSTON — Congresswoman Lizzie Pannill Fletcher has won a second term representing Texas’ 7th Congressional District after she defeated Republican challenger Wesley Hunt on Tuesday night, according to the Associated Press.

With 93 percent of preincts reporting, Fletcher led Hunt 51 percent to 47 percent.

Fletcher was first elected to Congress in 2018. In the 116th Congress, she’s served on House Committee on Transportation & Infrastructure and House Science, Space, and Technology Committee.

About Lizzie Fletcher

Fletcher grew up in Houston and spent nearly all her life as a resident of District 7, according to her website. Before she was elected to Congress, Fletcher was a lawyer at a boutique litigation firm where she became its first woman partner.

Fletcher is a Kenyon College graduate. She worked in the business and non-profit sectors for six years before attending law school at William & Mary in Virginia where she was editor-in-chief of the law review.

When it comes to healthcare, Fletcher believes in defending the protections of the Affordable Care Act, especially for Texans with pre-existing conditions. She supports common-sense gun safety legislation and universal background checks.