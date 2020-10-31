Election Day voting guide for Houston and southeast Texas

It'll be an Election Day like no other. Here's what you need to know if you're voting on Election Day.

Election Day is November 3. The race to be the next president of the United States headlines the ballot, but the U.S. Senate race between M.J. Hegar and John Cornyn will also be decided. In District 22, it's Troy Nehls against Sri Preston Kulkarni. We're also watching the Lizzie Fletcher/Wesley Hunt race. And the Texas House is also in the balance. On election nights, all results will be posted at KHOU.com/elections.

Below is information you need to know as you prepare to cast your vote. And if you notice any issues at the polls, text us at 713-526-1111 to let us know!

What's on the ballot?

Before you cast your vote, make sure you've reviewed the ballot. Here's a page on the Texas Secretary of State's website where you can see what's on the ballot by county.

Where to vote on Election Day

You can use the new interactive map below on which you can check wait times and locations. You can also see the individual locations below, with wait times.

If you have questions about Election Day or voting or mail-in ballots, call us this weekend at 713-755-6965. #HarrisVotes pic.twitter.com/Vkzb94FveY — Harris County Clerk (@HarrisVotes) October 31, 2020

More southeast Texas county voting locations

What to bring with you to vote

You don't want to get to a polling location and not be ready. There are certain types of ID you need to show before you cast your ballot. We've compiled a list of all of the acceptable ID forms here.

Key November 3 races

Race for the White House

Incumbent Republican President Donald Trump goes up against former Vice President and Democratic candidate Joe Biden in the biggest race on the ballot.

In 2016, Trump took Texas by 9 percentage points over Hillary Clinton en route to his White House win. This time around, early voting could play a pivotal role.

"I wouldn't be shocked to see 70 to 75% of votes cast before Nov. 3," KHOU political analyst Bob Stein said shortly after Labor Day.

For this election, Gov. Greg Abbott added six more days to early voting because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Stein says this election may not be decided on Election Day. It could drag on.

"Trust the county clerks and the election officials in your county or state," he said. "And vote as early as you can, and if you can vote by mail return your ballot as soon as you've made a decision."

U.S. Senate

Sen. John Cornyn has represented Texas since 2002. M.J. Hegar, on the Democratic ticket, has never held office. She defeated Texas Sen. Royce West of Dallas in the runoff.

U.S. House District 22

Fort Bend County Sheriff Troy Nehls is the Republican nominee, going up against Democrat Sri Preston Kulkarni in the seat vacated by Pete Olson. It's a district that has been Republican for so many years.

"This is a district that’s skewing Democratic," KHOU political analyst Bob Stein said.

Stein is basing that on new voter registration numbers.

"I could see new registered voters in precincts that are overwhelming Democratic among voters well below the age of 45, many of them females and many of them non-Anglo,"he said.

Now this district, which includes most of Fort Bend County and parts of Harris and Brazoria Counties, is seen as a battleground.

Congressional District 7