Congressman Dan Crenshaw wins reelection for Texas' District 2

HOUSTON — Congressman Dan Crenshaw has won a second term representing Texas’ 2nd Congressional District after he defeated Democratic challenger Sima Ladjevardian on Tuesday night.

Crenshaw won reelection with 56 percent of the vote. He was first elected to Congress in 2018 and has since served on the Homeland Security Committee and the Budget Committee. Crenshaw was also named Ranking Member of the Oversight, Management, and Accountability Subcommittee of the Homeland Security Committee.

About Dan Crenshaw

Crenshaw is a 6th-generation Texan from Houston, according to his website. Because of his father’s job in the oil and gas industry, he lived all over the world, including in Ecuador and Colombia, where he attended high school and has since been fluent in Spanish.

Crenshaw is a Tufts University alumnus where he earned his Naval officer commission through Navy ROTC. He became a Navy SEAL and met his future wife, Tara, during training in California. Crenshaw deployed to Fallujah, Iraq to join SEAL Team Three, his first of five deployments overseas.

During Crenshaw’s third deployment in 2012, he was hit by an IED blast during a mission in Afghanistan. He woke up from a medically induced coma and learned his right eye had been destroyed in the blast and his left eye was badly damaged. He eventually regained sight in his left eye and deployed twice more.

Crenshaw was medically retired in 2016 as a Lieutenant Commander after serving 10 years in the SEAL Teams and earned two Bronze Stars (one with Valor), the Purple Heart and the Navy Commendation Medal with Valor, among others. He completed his Master’s in Public Administration at the Harvard Kennedy School of Government.

When it comes to healthcare, Crenshaw believes in a free market, patient-centered health care system with a goal to implement a healthcare system that puts patients first, encourages competition, allows consumers to buy health insurance across state lines and expands health savings accounts.

On the issue of immigration, Crenshaw believes border security comes first, including building physical barriers at the border and using drones and sensors for protection. He also believes by securing the border, a discussion about next steps for immigration reform can take place.