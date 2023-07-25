Whitmire, Jackson Lee lead Houston mayoral race in new UH poll

The poll surveyed 800 Houston residents from July 12 to July 20 who are likely to vote in the 2023 November mayoral election.

HOUSTON — This November, Houstonians will elect a new mayor. Mayor Sylvester Turner's second and final term will end, and so far, there are 14 candidates in the race to replace him.

These are the 14 Houston mayoral candidates:

John Whitmire

Sheila Jackson Lee

Gilbert Garcia

Robert Gallegos

MJ Khan

Lee Kaplan

Naoufai Houjami

Robin Williams

Julian Martinez

Derrick Broze

Gaylon Caldwell

Chanel Mbala

Theodis Daniel

Raykey Tezino

For some Houstonians, their mind is pretty much made up, according to a poll from the Hobby School of Public Affairs at the University of Houston.

The poll surveyed 800 Houston residents from July 12 to July 20 who are likely to vote in the 2023 mayoral election.

Among those surveyed, John Whitmire, a Democratic State Senator, snagged up the most combined votes (64%) of people who are definitely considering voting and people who might consider voting in the November general election.

Sheila Jackson Lee, a Democratic State Representative, was at (50%), followed by Gilbert Garcia (29%), Robert Gallegos (27%) then MJ Khan (19%).

When the poll participants were asked who they intended to vote for in November's general elections, Whitmire (34% of the intended vote) and Jackson Lee (32% of the intended vote) led the pack.

If a runoff election were to take place between the two current frontrunners, the poll has 51% of likely voters casting a runoff ballot for Whitmire and 33% of likely voters choosing Jackson Lee.

As for the controller's race, Chris Hollins gathered the most votes from people who are definitely considering voting and those who might consider. Orlando Sanchez came in second, Dave Martin came in third and Shannon Nobles came in fourth.