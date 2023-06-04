Chris Hollins switches gears, drops out of Houston mayoral race to run for city controller

The field became more crowded in recent weeks with big names, including U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee and longtime State Sen. John Whitmire, joining the race.

Hollins, who made a name for himself as Harris County Clerk during the contentious 2020 election, told supporters he will focus on issues that he believes are most important to Houstonians.

“The challenges that we face as a city are real: guns on our streets at an all-time high; affordability in our neighborhoods at an all-time low; and politicians in Austin, like Greg Abbott, who couldn’t care less, have been focusing on banning books, on taking over our schools, on attacking reproductive rights, on sabotaging free and fair elections," Hollins said.

He has big dreams for Houston and if he's elected Houston's chief financial officer, Hollins vowed to focus on issues like public safety and the local economy.

“We have the potential to become the safest major city in America, we have the potential to have the strongest local economy, one that works for all of our residents,” Hollins said. “But to achieve that we need more investments in infrastructure and critical services, not less, and we need a city government that is both effective and efficient in fighting for the needs of Houstonians.”

“Now I believe that I was called to serve this city, but my faith is telling me that a calling is bigger than any particular position or office,” Hollins said. “It’s not about any one person but instead about the role that we each can play to help the city we call home to reap the promise that lies ahead.”

After much prayer and consideration, and after seeking feedback from hundreds of Houstonians who care deeply about our city’s future, I’m excited to announce that I’m running to be Houston’s next City Controller. — Chris Hollins (@CGHollins) April 6, 2023

Hollins is an attorney who had never held public office until he was elected county clerk.

His innovations included drive-thru voting, 24-hour voting, online mail ballot tracking, and tripling the number of early voting centers, all of which led to record voter turnout in 2020 despite the ongoing global pandemic.