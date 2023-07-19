Why Houston mayoral candidates Sheila Jackson Lee and John Whitmire have to give back some campaign contributions

There's a limit donors can give, and campaign records show they've both received contributions that exceed that.

HOUSTON — The two candidates experts tap as favorites in the race to be Houston's next mayor are sending some of their fundraising money back.

KHOU 11 crunched the numbers from the latest campaign finance reports and we can tell you that both candidates Sheila Jackson Lee and John Whitmire took in thousands of dollars in illegal donations.

The city allows donors to pay up to $5,000 to candidates during contribution cycles. Political Action Committees – or PACS – can donate up to $10,000.

Jackson Lee reported at least 10 donations that exceeded contribution limits, totaling more than $60,000. Her campaign told KHOU 11 that she will refund those donations.

“Our campaign is committed to transparency and accuracy which is why the donations were flagged by the campaign in a letter to the city when we submitted our campaign finance report," said James Sonneman with Jackson Lee's campaign. "Our reports have been filed correctly to reflect this commitment to transparency and the additional donations are being refunded."

Meanwhile, Whitmire took $5,000 more than allowed. When KHOU 11 reached out to his campaign, they said they've issued a refund.