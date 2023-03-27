With Sheila Jackson Lee's name in the Houston mayoral race, what does it mean for other candidates?

In a crowded field of Democrats, will Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee's decision to run have an effect on the other candidates?

HOUSTON — Now, that Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee announced she's running for mayor, KHOU 11 political analyst Bob Stein said the question now is if anyone will drop out.

It’s a crowded field of Democrats that will, more than likely, force a run-off.

It’s a non-partisan race, meaning there are no primaries. With no Republican in the race, it will be Democrats fighting over voters.

"If a Republican, at this point, entered the race, they would probably split the vote and surely elect a moderate or progressive liberal Democrat, like a Chris Hollins and now Sheila Jackson Lee," Stein said.

There are three dates to keep your eye on:

Aug. 21: Filing deadline

Nov. 7: Election day

December: Possible runoff

Stein expects the field of candidates to get smaller, with Jackson Lee making it harder for candidates like former Harris County Clerk Hollins and former City Council Member Amanda Edwards to continue.

"I think it’s inevitable that one or both will have to leave the field, you simply can’t have three prominent, or formerly elected, officials in a race," Stein said.

If no one takes 50% plus one, the top two candidates will head to a runoff. Sen. John Whitmire’s war chest is $10 million. Stein said the one person who can compete just jumped in.

"Right now, Whitmire probably is advantaged by Sheila entering the race and if she stays in the race without any opposition in the African-American community, she is a formidable opponent to John Whitmire," Stein said.

Hollins had a campaign fundraiser set for Tuesday but his team said it was postponed.