Montgomery County early voting locations: Where and when to vote

MONTGOMERY, Texas — Montgomery County has published its list of early voting locations for the 2020 election.
Early voting got underway the morning of Tuesday, Oct. 13.
When does early voting end in Texas?
Early in-person voting in Texas started Oct. 13 and runs through the 30th. Back in July, Gov. Greg Abbott added six extra days of early voting due to COVID-19 concerns.
Where do I vote early in Montgomery County
Quick look at the locations:
- North Montgomery County Community Center
600 Gerald Street, Willis 77378
- Lone Star Community Center (Not the Lone Star Convention Center in Conroe)
2500 Lone Star Parkway, Montgomery 77356
- West Montgomery County Community Development Center
31355 Friendship Drive, Magnolia 77355
- East Montgomery County Fair Association Building
21675A McCleskey Road, New Caney 77357
- South County Community Center
2235 Lake Robbins Drive, The Woodlands 77380
- Lee G. Alworth Building
207 West Phillips Street, Conroe 77301
- George and Cynthia Woods Mitchell Library
8125 Ashlane Way, The Woodlands 77382
- Magnolia Event Center
11659 FM 1488, Magnolia 77354
- Limited Ballots, Special Forms of Early Voting, and Ballot by Mail ONLY at Election Central: 9159 Airport Road, Conroe 77303
Get the details on each of these locations and voting hours on the county's official website here.
What about other Houston-area counties - where do I vote?
Use the links below to find your voting locations.
Do I have to vote at a specific location?
As long as you are voting in the county where you reside, no.
Remember, voters are no longer restricted to an assigned polling location and Fort Bend County residents may choose from polling locations across Fort Bend County. Residents of other counties in Texas can also vote at any early voting location in their county of residence.