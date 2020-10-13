Montgomery County early voting locations: Where and when to vote

Montgomery County has a detailed list of locations and hours where registered voters can cast their ballot.

MONTGOMERY, Texas — Montgomery County has published its list of early voting locations for the 2020 election.

Early voting got underway the morning of Tuesday, Oct. 13.

When does early voting end in Texas?

Early in-person voting in Texas started Oct. 13 and runs through the 30th. Back in July, Gov. Greg Abbott added six extra days of early voting due to COVID-19 concerns.

Where do I vote early in Montgomery County

Quick look at the locations:

North Montgomery County Community Center

600 Gerald Street, Willis 77378

2500 Lone Star Parkway, Montgomery 77356

31355 Friendship Drive, Magnolia 77355

21675A McCleskey Road, New Caney 77357

2235 Lake Robbins Drive, The Woodlands 77380

207 West Phillips Street, Conroe 77301

8125 Ashlane Way, The Woodlands 77382

11659 FM 1488, Magnolia 77354

Get the details on each of these locations and voting hours on the county's official website here.

What about other Houston-area counties - where do I vote?

Use the links below to find your voting locations.

Do I have to vote at a specific location?

As long as you are voting in the county where you reside, no.