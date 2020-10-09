2020 Texas election guide: Make sure your vote counts!

November 3 is Election Day and we've got what you need to cast your ballot.

HOUSTON — Election Day is November 3. The race to be the next president of the United States headlines the ballot, but the U.S. Senate race between M.J. Hegar and John Cornyn will also be decided. In District 22, it's Troy Nehls against Sri Preston Kulkarni. And the Texas House is also in the balance. On election nights, all results will be posted at KHOU.com/elections. Sample ballots haven't been posted yet, but when they are, we'll add them here.

Below is information you need to know as you prepare to cast your vote.

Key dates for the November 3 general elections

October 5 -- Last day to register to vote

-- Last day to register to vote October 13 -- Early voting starts

-- Early voting starts October 23 -- Last day to apply for ballot by mail

-- Last day to apply for ballot by mail October 30 -- Last day of voting early by personal appearance

Last day to receive ballot by mail - November 3 at 7 p.m. if carrier envelope is not postmarked or November 4 at 5 p.m. if carrier envelope is postmarked by 7 p.m. at the location of the election on Election Day

Early voting in the 2020 November 3 election

Early voting locations have been announced for Harris County. They launched a new interactive map on which you can check wait times and locations. You can also see the individual locations below. And remember -- for early voting, you can vote at any Harris County location.

In Harris County, there are seven locations that will be open for early voting for 24 hours. This is only for October 29. Those locations are in the tweet below.

Voting hours for the 2020 election.



Seven 24-Hour Vote Centers (Oct. 29): NRG Arena, Kashmere Gardens Multi-Service Center, McGovern Texas Medical Center Commons, East Harris County Activity Center, Tracy Gee Community Center, Juergen's Hall Community Center, Victory Houston. pic.twitter.com/Hc1hOi1rH1 — Harris County Clerk (@HarrisVotes) September 10, 2020

More early voting locations

What to bring to polling locations

You don't want to get to a polling location and not be ready. There are certain types of ID you need to show before you cast your ballot. We've compiled a list of all of the acceptable ID forms here.

What to know about mail-in voting in Texas

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, there could be a surge in mail-in voting. You have to meet certain criteria to cast your ballot by mail. They are:

Away from the county of residence on Election Day and during the early voting period

Sick or disabled

65 years of age or older on Election Day

Confined in jail, but eligible to vote

Want to earn a little extra cash for the elections?

Harris County is hiring people to work at their polling locations. If you're interested, here's what you need to know.

Race for the White House

Incumbent Republican President Donald Trump goes up against former Vice President and Democratic candidate Joe Biden in the biggest race on the ballot.

In 2016, Trump took Texas by 9 percentage points over Hillary Clinton en route to his White House win. This time around, early voting could play a pivotal role.

"I wouldn't be shocked to see 70 to 75% of votes cast before Nov. 3," KHOU political analyst Bob Stein said shortly after Labor Day.

For this election, Gov. Greg Abbott added six more days to early voting because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Stein says this election may not be decided on Election Day. It could drag on.