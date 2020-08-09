Harris County early voting locations: Where and when to vote

The county clerk's office on Tuesday released its list and published an interactive website showing the locations.

HOUSTON — The Harris County Clerk's Office has published its list of early voting locations for the upcoming election.

The locations are listed on the county's interactive map but are also available in PDF format on the website. The website also has a "toggle" so you can show early voting locations and Election Day voting locations seperately.

When does early voting begin and end in Texas?

Early in-person voting in Texas starts Oct. 13 and runs through the 30th. Back in July, Gov. Greg Abbott added six extra days of early voting due to COVID-19 concerns. Harris County plans to start sending out mail-in ballots to those who requested them in mid-September.

Where do I vote early in Harris County?

There are currently more than 100 early voting locations on the county's list, including some large venues like the Toyota Center.

Do I have to vote at a specific location?