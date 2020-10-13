x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Houston's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Houston, Texas | KHOU.com

Vote

Fort Bend County early voting locations: Where and when to vote

Fort Bend has an interactive Google Map where you can see locations and hours.

Fort Bend County has published its list of early voting locations for the 2020 election.

Early voting got underway the morning of Tuesday, Oct. 13.

When does early voting end in Texas?

Early in-person voting in Texas started Oct. 13 and runs through the 30th. Back in July, Gov. Greg Abbott added six extra days of early voting due to COVID-19 concerns.

ELECTION GUIDE: What is on the ballot? What to bring? View the Election 2020 voting guide here

Where do I vote early in Fort Bend County?

DOWNLOAD/VIEW PDF: Fort Bend County early voting locations

INTERACTIVE MAP:

View the county's official page/list here

Fort Bend Co. elections website

What about other Houston-area counties - where do I vote?

Use the links below to find your voting locations.

Do I have to vote at a specific location?

As long as you are voting in the county where you reside, no.

Remember, voters are no longer restricted to an assigned polling location and Fort Bend County residents may choose from polling locations across Fort Bend County. Residents of other counties in Texas can also vote at any early voting location in their county of residence.

ELECTION GUIDE: What is on the ballot? What to bring? View the Election 2020 voting guide here