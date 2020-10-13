Fort Bend County early voting locations: Where and when to vote

Fort Bend has an interactive Google Map where you can see locations and hours.

Fort Bend County has published its list of early voting locations for the 2020 election.

Early voting got underway the morning of Tuesday, Oct. 13.

When does early voting end in Texas?

Early in-person voting in Texas started Oct. 13 and runs through the 30th. Back in July, Gov. Greg Abbott added six extra days of early voting due to COVID-19 concerns.

Where do I vote early in Fort Bend County?

What about other Houston-area counties - where do I vote?

Use the links below to find your voting locations.

Do I have to vote at a specific location?

As long as you are voting in the county where you reside, no.