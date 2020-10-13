Galveston County early voting locations: Where and when to vote

GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas — Galveston County has published its list of early voting locations for the 2020 election.
Early voting got underway the morning of Tuesday, Oct. 13.
When does early voting end in Texas?
Early in-person voting in Texas started Oct. 13 and runs through the 30th. Back in July, Gov. Greg Abbott added six extra days of early voting due to COVID-19 concerns.
Where do I vote early in Galveston County?
Locations list:
- Galveston County Justice Center
- Galveston County Courthouse
- Joe Faggard Community Center
- High Island ISD
- Moody Methodist Church
- GISD Admin. Building
- Seaside Baptist Church
- MUD 12 Building
- Hitchcock City Hall
- Greater St. Matthews Baptist Church(Foyer)
- West County Building
- La Marque Community Room
- Carver Community Center
- COM Main Campus
- Nessler Center
- Dickinson Community Center
- IBC Bank
- Bacliff VFD
- Clear Lake Shores
- Kemah Community Center
- Creekside Intermediate
- North County Building
- League City Recreation Room
- COM North Campus
- Old Friendswood Jr. High
- Jacob White Building
- First Baptist Church of Friendswood
- Blue Building in League City
- Public Works Operation Center
- The Watershed
- Santa Fe ISD Museum
What about other Houston-area counties - where do I vote?
Use the links below to find your voting locations.
Do I have to vote at a specific location?
As long as you are voting in the county where you reside, no.
Remember, voters are no longer restricted to an assigned polling location and Galveston County residents may choose from polling locations across Galveston County. Residents of other counties in Texas can also vote at any early voting location in their county of residence.