Galveston County early voting locations: Where and when to vote

There are more than 30 locations where you can vote in Galveston County from Friendswood to League City, the island and Bolivar.

GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas — Galveston County has published its list of early voting locations for the 2020 election.

Early voting got underway the morning of Tuesday, Oct. 13.

When does early voting end in Texas?

Early in-person voting in Texas started Oct. 13 and runs through the 30th. Back in July, Gov. Greg Abbott added six extra days of early voting due to COVID-19 concerns.

Where do I vote early in Galveston County?

Locations list:

Galveston County Justice Center

Galveston County Courthouse

Joe Faggard Community Center

High Island ISD

Moody Methodist Church

GISD Admin. Building

Seaside Baptist Church

MUD 12 Building

Hitchcock City Hall

Greater St. Matthews Baptist Church(Foyer)

West County Building

La Marque Community Room

Carver Community Center

COM Main Campus

Nessler Center

Dickinson Community Center

IBC Bank

Bacliff VFD

Clear Lake Shores

Kemah Community Center

Creekside Intermediate

North County Building

League City Recreation Room

COM North Campus

Old Friendswood Jr. High

Jacob White Building

First Baptist Church of Friendswood

Blue Building in League City

Public Works Operation Center

The Watershed

Santa Fe ISD Museum

What about other Houston-area counties - where do I vote?

Use the links below to find your voting locations.

Do I have to vote at a specific location?

As long as you are voting in the county where you reside, no.