Several vigils are being planned for tonight and tomorrow in response to the mass shooting at Santa Fe High School that left ten people dead and ten others injured Friday morning.

FRIDAY:

SANTA FE:

Where: Texas First Bank, 12402 Hwy 6, Santa Fe, TX 77510

When: Friday 6 p.m.

LEAGUE CITY:

1. Where: The Bay Harbour United Methodist Church, 3459 FM Rd 518 East, League City, TX 77573

When: Friday, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

It is a non-denominational prayer vigil. It is a come and go event and all are welcome. The church is located at the corner of FM 518 and South Shore Harbour Boulevard.

2. Where: Ecclesia Clear Lake, 218 Clear Creek Ave, League City, TX 77573

When: Friday, 6:30 p.m.

The community is invited to gather for an ecumenical vigil & response to the tragic shootings at Santa Fe High School

DICKINSON:

Where: Holy Trinity Episcopal Church located at 4613 Hwy 3 Dickinson, TX 77539

When: Friday, 6:30 p.m.

Counselors from The Family Service Center as well as pastors and lay pastoral assistants will be available.

SATURDAY:

SPRING:

Montgomery County, Texas Students Demand Action Vigil for Santa Fe High School

Where: Woodwinds Shopping Center, 481 Sawdust Rd Spring, TX 77380

When: Saturday, 5 p.m.

