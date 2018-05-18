Police have confirmed they found explosives in and near Santa Fe High School after a student opened fire, killing at least 8 people and wounding several others.
They are warning residents that there could be other explosive devices in the community.
WHAT WE KNOW: At least 8 killed when Santa Fe High School student opens fire
If they see something suspicious, residents are adviced to stay away from it and call 911 immediately.
Police are also searching a mobile home near the 19000 block of Highway 6, near Thompson Road.
That's about three miles from the school.
They have not confirmed it is the home of the 17-year-old gunman.
Nearby residents are being told to say inside their homes.
Photos: Shooting at Santa Fe High School
KHOU 11 Reporter Melissa Correa has seen several law enforcement vehicles coming and going from the area.