Police have confirmed they found explosives in and near Santa Fe High School after a student opened fire, killing at least 8 people and wounding several others.

They are warning residents that there could be other explosive devices in the community.

WHAT WE KNOW: At least 8 killed when Santa Fe High School student opens fire

If they see something suspicious, residents are adviced to stay away from it and call 911 immediately.

Police are also searching a mobile home near the 19000 block of Highway 6, near Thompson Road.

That's about three miles from the school.

They have not confirmed it is the home of the 17-year-old gunman.

Nearby residents are being told to say inside their homes.

KHOU 11 Reporter Melissa Correa has seen several law enforcement vehicles coming and going from the area.

