HOUSTON — Josue Flores, the 11-year-old boy fatally stabbed while walking home from school in 2016, was a young boy with big dreams for his future, a family spokesperson said.

A grand jury on Tuesday indicted Andre Jackson after DNA evidence tied him to the boy’s murder, according to Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg. Jackson was taken into custody after Flores was stabbed nearly 20 times while walking home from Marshall Middle School on May 17, 2016 in the Near Northside neighborhood. Jackson was charged, but those charges were dropped in 2017 after DNA results came back inconclusive.

After news of the indictment, a representative spoke about Josue on the family’s behalf, describing the little boy as kind and generous.

“He was known as a bright young man that wanted to be a doctor. He wanted to be a scientist. He was very kind and generous to all his friends and peers,” Jose Vega said.

Josue was walking home from an end-of-year science party at school when he was stabbed. Josue's neighborhood launched Safe Walk Home Northside to help keep other children safe as they walk home from school. Dozens signed up to stand on their porches and watch the kids each day. Volunteers were also trained on first aid and how to identify suspects.

Since Josue’s murder, his family and community leaders have vowed to keep his legacy alive by helping other children.

"I'm going to do the best that I can to help people,” Guadalupe Flores, Jose’s sister, said in 2016. “I just want to spread Josue's love."

