HOUSTON — This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

New evidence in the murder case of 11-year-old Josue Flores, who was stabbed to death while walking home from school in 2016, has linked to the alleged killer.

That newly tested DNA evidence tied to Andre Jackson, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said in a news conference Tuesday morning. A grand jury indicted Jackson for murder Tuesday morning and he was arrested by the Houston Police Department in Baytown.

HPD assistant chief Troy Finner said the department had Jackson under surveillance around the clock for several days.

Jackson was originally taken into custody shortly after Flores was stabbed around 20 times while walking home from Marshall Middle School on May 17, 2016.

Jackson had previously been charged, but those charges were dropped in 2017, more than a year after his arrest, after DNA results came back inconclusive.

Ogg said that the evidence at the time wasn't enough to withhold a conviction.

Police said in 2016 that multiple surveillance cameras showed Jackson running in the area at the time. And in the years since, Finner said Jackson remained a suspect.

"While it is painful for a crime victim's family to wait for justice, sometimes the passage of time helps a case," Ogg said.

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo announced in May this year that the department was sending DNA evidence to an out-of-state lab that has techniques to extract DNA from evidence that the HPD and state labs don’t.

RELATED: HPD chief to child killer: 'We’re going to get you. So come forward now and ask for mercy.'

“It was such a brutal, nonsensical, absolutely no-excuses homicide,” Acevedo said in May. To the killer, Acevedo said: “We’re going to get you. I can guarantee that this department is not going to give up.”

Sources said Friday that DNA evidence tested at the out-of-state lab matched Jackson.

In a statement Tuesday, Acevedo said: "For the past three years, our department has worked tirelessly to bring justice to Josue, the Flores family, and our extended community. Today's true bill is a significant step in our journey for justice, and we look forward to supporting the Flores family as this case proceeds through the criminal courts."