Man charged in 3 seperate stabbings of women at apartment in southwest Houston

Houston police say the attacks happened at the same complex over a three-month period. Two of the victims died.

HOUSTON — A man accused of killing one woman and severely injuring another at a southwest Houston apartment complex has been charged in a second murder investigation.

Houston police said the three attacks happened over a three-month period this year at the same apartment complex at Dunlap Street and Hilcroft Avenue.

Walter Oliver, 29, was charged Monday in the death of Jennifer Hebert, 60.

Investigators said Hebert was found dead inside a locked bedroom on June 21. They believe she died a few days after being stabbed multiple times.

Oliver was already in jail after being charged in connection with the killing of Leondra Addis, 41, and the aggravated assault of Angela Booker, 40. He was arrested on July 27 for the aggravated assault charges.

HPD said officers responded to an assault call in the early morning hours of July 12 and found Booker with multiple stab wounds. She was taken to a hospital in critical condition and survived.

Investigators said Oliver was identified as a suspect in Addis' death and was charged on Aug. 21. Her body was found wrapped in a tarp inside a dumpster in the 6500 block of Hillcroft Avenue on the morning of May 28.