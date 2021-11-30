Sheriff: Woman shot in possible road rage incident in NW Harris County

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital in unknown condition.

HOUSTON — Deputies are investigating after a woman was shot Tuesday during a possible road rage incident in northwest Harris County, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital for a gunshot wound to the back of her head. At last check, she is stable.

Gonzalez tweeted about the shooting shortly before 3:30 p.m. He said it happened in the 2000 block of N. Sam Houston Parkway West.

Gonzalez did not say if any suspects were in custody.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.