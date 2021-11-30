Judge Hidalgo to announce proposal for initiative to fight crime in parts of Harris Co.

According to her office, the Harris County Safe Program will identify ‘micro-zones’ of violent crimes and increase police visibility.

HOUSTON — Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo is making her case for a program her office says will fight crime in parts of unincorporated Harris County.

According to a release sent by Judge Hidalgo’s office, the Harris County Safe Program will identify ‘micro-zones’ of violent crimes through mapping and data analysis and increase police visibility.

Harris County commissioners still have to approve the $2.6 million program, which would also involve community engagement with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.