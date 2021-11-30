HPD: Driver who killed bicyclist in north Houston charged with intoxication manslaughter, assault

Houston police say Ronald Ariel Sariles, 24, had been drinking when he struck and killed a 38-year-old man riding a bicycle on West Little York.

HOUSTON — The driver who struck and killed a bicyclist in north Houston early Monday has been charged with intoxication manslaughter and intoxication assault, according to HPD.

Police say Ronald Ariel Sariles, 24, had been drinking when he struck and killed a man at 3100 West Little York Road around 2:15 a.m.

The name of the 38-year-old victim hasn't been released.

According to police, Sariles was driving at a high rate of speed and swerving when he struck the bicycle, despite a working red flashing light mounted on the rear.

Sariles lost control, crashed into a power pole and brick wall and flipped over. A 19-year-old passenger was ejected.

Sariles and the passenger were taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.