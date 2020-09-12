Man arrested in recent stash house bust claims he was just returning a friend's car: court records

Jorge Antonio Coello Chavez, 50, was arrested after six allegedly undocumented immigrants were found locked inside an apartment on Fondern Road.

HOUSTON — A Maryland man charged with human trafficking claims he was simply returning a friend's car when police arrested him at a suspected stash house in southwest Houston, according to case details read in court.

Jorge Antonio Coello Chavez, 50, is also charged with operating a stash house. He is accused of aiding in the smuggling of six people.

Houston police responded Dec. 3 to the apartment Fondern Road after receiving a suspicious call. HPD said its one of two stash house discovered within a four day period.

When they arrived, the suspect reportedly answered the door and told them there was no need to come inside after officers asked about the other occupants.

At some point, police said Chavez left the apartment and the victims were able to escape with help from the apartment management. Investigators identified them as five men from Ecuador and a woman from Guatemala.

Chavez was taken into custody when he returned to the apartment.

Homeland Security officials took all six into custody for alleged immigration violations. They're being held at the Montgomery Processing Center in Conroe.

They were all found in a locked room, prosecutors said. The victims told police they had paid — one as much as $15,000 — to be taken to New York and had been diverted to different cities while on the way.

The victims also claim their cellphones were taken away from them, and they were only allowed to call their families at night, according to police.

Chavez allegedly told police he had driven down from Maryland to return a car to a friend, "Wilson," who also gave him a key to the apartment. HPD said the suspect admitted to knowing undocumented immigrants were staying there, but the suspect claims he "didn't think anything of it" and took a nap.

The case is still under investigation.