Another suspected human smuggling stash house found in southwest Houston

It's the second suspected stash house found since Thursday.

HOUSTON — Another suspected human smuggling stash house has been found in our area.

The one found on Monday was in southwest Houston off Fondren Road. Investigators say six men from Ecuador were found inside, as well as one person from Guatemala. The person operating the suspected stash house has been arrested and charged with smuggling.

Officials say all the victims are in good condition.

Second suspected stash house found within a week

This discovery comes just days after another suspected stash house was found in southwest Houston. Last week, police discovered more than two dozen undocumented immigrants at a home in the 4800 block of Raven Ridge Drive. Someone called 911 when they heard a man calling for help, and when police arrived, he led them back to the house.

Police found 28 men and one female who appeared to be a minor. Officials said the victims in that case were from Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala, El Salvador and Cuba.