Baytown man shot and killed while chasing home invasion suspects

Police are looking for three gunman who broke into an apartment, robbed the residents and killed one of them.

BAYTOWN, Texas — Three men who terrorized residents during a Baytown home invasion and robbery are now wanted for murder.

Baytown police say they shot and killed one of the victims when he tried to follow them.

Lebert Louis, 24, was already dead when officers arrived at the Piedmont Apartments Sunday night around 11:40 p.m.

Other residents told investigators three armed suspects broke into their apartment in the 7510 block of Decker Drive. They demanded money and ransacked the apartment before running away.

Louis followed them and that’s when he was shot.

“It appears Mr. Louis pursued the suspects on foot as they fled the scene, which tragically resulted in him being shot and killed outside of the apartment,” Baytown police said.

Detectives are hoping someone out there has information that can lead to the killers.

If so, call Baytown police at 281-420-6646 or Baytown Crime Stoppers at 281-427-TIPS (8477).

You can also submit anonymous tips online.