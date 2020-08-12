Houston law officials to discuss alarming rise in violent road rage incidents | Watch Live at 11 a.m.

HPD Chief Acevedo, HCSO Sheriff Gonzalez and DA Kim Ogg plan to address the recent string of violent — and some deadly — road rage incidents in Houston.

HOUSTON — A recent string of violent road rage incidents in the Houston has the city's top law enforcement officials alarmed.

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg as well as Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez have scheduled a press conference Tuesday at 11 a.m. to discuss the problem.

Officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety will be joining them.

Watch a livestream of the press conference here on KHOU.com or through the KHOU 11 mobile app at 11 a.m. Tuesday.

Last week, a man crashed his vehicle after another driver shot him in the head in northeast Harris County. Investigators said the victim, who was riding with a woman and three children, was confronted at the intersection by a woman screaming that he had hit her vehicle.

In late November, a shootout erupted between two drivers on the North Loop near N. Shepherd Drive that left one man dead.

And the week before that, a 14-year-old girl was hospitalized in critical condition after being shot multiple times during an apparent road rage incident in the Acres Homes area. The teen's mother was also injured when an unidentified gunman pulled up and started firing, according to police.

Investigators are still searching for the alleged assailants in all three cases, and at last report, none of the suspects have been identified.