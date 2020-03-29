HOUSTON — We are continuing to track the latest headlines and updates regarding the global coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

LIVE VIDEO: We're streaming KHOU 11 right now in the video player on this page - watch #HTownRush live for the day's latest weather & news updates

The House passed the $2.2 trillion coronavirus stimulus emergency relief bill on Friday, and President Trump signed it into law - meaning many Americans will be entitled to getting a check soon from the government. So how can you make sure you get that money?

Get the latest updates and top headlines below.

This morning's top headlines

List: Where you can get tested | Map: Local COVID-19 cases | How to file for unemployment | Coronavirus symptoms | FAQ

Latest updates

Here are the latest updates from around the Houston area and the world (all times are Central/Houston time):

MARCH 29 6:05 a.m. — How to make sure you actually get your stimulus check: Actually receiving that payment could be a more involved process for some people - particularly people who may be most in need of it. The government doesn't exactly just send people out with money to find you - for those without readily available addresses, bank accounts and tax record, it's easy to get overlooked by the bureaucracy. Read the full story and get the details here.

MARCH 29 5:57 a.m. — U.S. News: As the coronavirus rages across the United States, mainly in large urban areas, more than a third of U.S. counties have yet to report a single positive test result for COVID-19 infections, an analysis by The Associated Press shows. Read more here.

MARCH 29 5:30 a.m. — World news: Australia has announced that public gatherings will be limited to two people, down from 10, and has enacted a six-month moratorium on evictions for those who cannot pay their rent as part of its latest measures in the face of the coronavirus crisis. Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced the new measures on Sunday.

MARCH 29 5 a.m. — World news: Airline flights from the Chinese province at the center of the coronavirus outbreak resumed Sunday in another step toward lifting restrictions that kept tens of millions of people at home. The first flight took off from Yichang, a city in Hubei province, bound for the eastern city of Fuzhou with 64 passengers, the official Xinhua News Agency reported. Most access to Wuhan, the city where the first coronavirus cases were reported in December, was suspended on Jan. 23. Restrictions spread to other cities in Hubei, cutting train, air and road links.

MARCH 29 5 a.m. — World news: Spain says it has hit a new daily record for coronavirus deaths with 838 fatalities in the last 24 hours for a total of 6,528, the world's second-highest death count behind Italy.

MARCH 29 5 a.m. — World news: Pope Francis is backing the U.N. chief's call for a cease-fire in all conflicts raging across the globe to help slow the spread of the coronavirus. He also said his thoughts are with those constrained to live in groups, citing in particular rest homes for the elderly, military barracks and jails. During his traditional Sunday blessing, the pope called for ‘’the creation of humanitarian aid corridors, the opening of diplomacy and attention to those who are in situations of great vulnerability.’’

MARCH 28 10:39 p.m. — KHOU mental health expert Bill Prasad said he's seeing the impacts of the coronavirus on people's mental health as the virus has started impacting our daily lives. Prasad said most people have a hard time dealing with the unknown so washing their hands or staying inside isn’t enough. “Sometimes that has led to panic buying like what we saw at grocery stores and sometimes it’s lead to panic selling as what we saw on Wall Street,” Prasad said. Read more here.

MARCH 28 10:24 p.m. — DPS troopers are now stationed at Houston's airports indefinitely to enforce Gov. Greg Abbott's new orders that anyone traveling from hotspot locations around the U.S. must self-quarantine for 14 days. More here.

MARCH 28 9:58 p.m. — The Bureau of Prisons says the first federal inmate in the U.S. has died after contracting coronavirus. Officials tell The Associated Press that the man died Saturday. He had been housed at FCI Oakdale I, a low-security prison in Louisiana. The Bureau of Prisons has said five inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 at the Louisiana prison complex.

MARCH 28 9:23 p.m. — Confirmed coronavirus-related deaths in the United States doubled in two days, surpassing 2,000 Saturday and highlighting how quickly the virus is spreading through the country. Johns Hopkins University reported that confirmed deaths rose to more than 30,000 around the world. The U.S. ranked sixth in deaths, after Italy, Spain, China, Iran and France. Italy alone had more than 10,000 dead. The U.S. death toll has risen abruptly in recent days. It topped 1,000 just Thursday. Rhode Island announced its first two deaths from the coronavirus, leaving just three states with zero reported deaths: Hawaii, West Virginia and Wyoming.

MARCH 28 8:57 p.m. — The CDC has issued a travel advisory for New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, urging residents from the New York tri-state area to "refrain from non-essential domestic travel for 14 days." It goes into effect immediately. Read more.

MARCH 28 8:41 p.m. — Two more Galveston firefighters have tested positive for the coronavirus. The three employees with the virus are self-quarantined. In all, 26 firefighters have been tested. Of those, two tested positive, 17 tested negative, and results are pending for seven others.

MARCH 28 8:37 p.m. — President Trump is calling for a "strong Travel Advisory" be issued to for coronavirus hotspots in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut to stem the spread of the outbreak. Trump announced he reached the decision after consulting with the White House task force leading the federal response and the governors of the three states. He said he had directed the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention "to issue a strong Travel Advisory, to be administered by the Governors, in consultation with the Federal Government.” Read more here.

MARCH 28 8:07 p.m. — The Surfside Beach City Council has chosen to close Surfside Beach to all vehicular traffic until 11:59 p.m. on April 3.

MARCH 28 7:30 p.m. — Ten Houston police officers have tested positive for COVID-19, one of whom is hospitalized, police chief Art Acevedo said Saturday night. There are 220 HPD employees in quarantine, the chief said, and 71 others have been tested for the virus.

MARCH 28 7:25 p.m. — Fort Bend County Judge KP George issued his thoughts to Missouri City councilman Jeffrey L. Boney, who announced today he's in ICU with the coronavirus.

Read older updates here

---

Coronavirus symptoms

The symptoms of coronavirus can be similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include a fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Centers for Disease Control. Some patients also have nausea, body aches, headaches and stomach issues. Losing your sense of taste and/or smell can also be an early warning sign.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80 percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk for becoming seriously ill. However, U.S. experts are seeing a significant number of younger people being hospitalized, including some in ICU.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

Human coronaviruses are usually spread through...

The air by coughing or sneezing

Close personal contact, such as touching or shaking hands

Touching an object or surface with the virus on it, then touching your mouth, nose or eyes before washing your hands.

Help stop the spread of coronavirus

Stay home when you are sick.

Eat and sleep separately from your family members

Use different utensils and dishes

Cover your cough or sneeze with your arm, not your hand.

If you use a tissue, throw it in the trash.

Follow social distancing

Lower your risk

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

If you are 60 or over and have an underlying health condition such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes or respiratory illnesses like asthma or COPD, the World Health Organization advises you to try to avoid crowds or places where you might interact with people who are sick.

Get complete coverage of the coronavirus by texting 'FACTS' to 713-526-1111.