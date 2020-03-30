HOUSTON — We are continuing to track the latest headlines and updates regarding the global coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

MARCH 30 5:35 a.m. — METRO Houston today will implement even more changes to its service, this after two employees on Sunday were found to be COVID-19 positive. View the bus/rail service changes here. | Read more about the METRO COVID-19 cases here.

MARCH 30 5 a.m. — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's latest executive order goes into effect today, Monday, at noon. He expanded a previous executive order requiring certain travelers coming into Texas to quarantine for 14 days or the duration of their stay, whichever is shorter, to help prevent the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19). The previous version of the order, issued on March 26, required people flying into Texas from New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and New Orleans to quarantine. On Sunday, Abbott expanded that to include travel by road into Texas from "any location in the state of Louisiana." Read more here | Read the executive order here

MARCH 30 3:30 a.m. — Wall Street looked poised to open the week with fresh losses following the lead of Asian Markets Monday as countries reported surging numbers of infections from the coronavirus that has prompted shutdowns of travel and business in many parts of the world. As of 3:30 a.m. Monday, all three major U.S. indexes were down modestly. Read more here.

MARCH 30 3:30 a.m. — The Food and Drug Administration has issued an emergency use authorizations (EUA) for two anti-malarial drugs on coronavirus patients which President Donald Trump has touted as potential game-changers. The drugs have yet to be approved by the FDA as treatments for COVID-19 and are undergoing clinical trials. Read more national & world updates here.

MARCH 30 3:11 a.m. — Alan Merrill — who co-wrote the song “I Love Rock and Roll" that became a signature hit for fellow rocker Joan Jett — died Sunday in New York of complications from the coronavirus, his daughter said. He was 69. Laura Merrill said on her Facebook account that he died in the morning. Read more here.

MARCH 30 12 a.m. — Now that the Olympic games have been pushed to next year, Tokyo’s cases are spiking, and the city's governor is requesting that people stay home, even hinting at a possible lockdown. The sudden rise in the number of virus cases in Tokyo and the government's strong actions immediately after the Olympic postponement have raised questions in parliament and among citizens about whether Japan understated the extent of the outbreak and delayed enforcement of social distancing measures while clinging to hopes that the games would start on July 24 as scheduled. Read more national & world updates here.

MARCH 30 12 a.m. — As the coronavirus rages through Europe, and major American cities like New York and Los Angeles, more than a third of counties across the U.S. still have not reported a positive test result for infection across what are predominantly rural areas. A data analysis by The Associated Press shows that 1,297 counties have no confirmed cases of COVID-19 out of 3,142 counties nationwide. Counties with zero positive tests for COVID-19 tend to have older, rural populations with lower incomes where rural health networks might be overwhelmed. Read more national & world updates here.



MARCH 29 8:54 p.m. — A possible strike by Instacart workers highlights the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on the grocery delivery business, where workers are worried about their safety as they try to meet a surge in demand for online groceries. A group called the Gig Workers Collective is calling for a nationwide walk-out Monday. Read more here.

MARCH 29 7:15 p.m. — The explosion of confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths in hotspots throughout the country may have led some to seek refuge in Texas. Read more here.

MARCH 29 7:00 p.m. — Two METRO employees have tested positive for COVID-19. The positive results for a bus driver and a METROLift dispatcher came back on Sunday. Tap here to get the details and view the route info as officials try to track down passengers.

MARCH 29 7:00 p.m. — Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said he's worried about a COVID-19 outbreak after an inmate tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Read more here.

MARCH 29: 5 p.m. — Matagorda County is reporting new cases today -- "We reported two positive cases this morning and received 5 additional positive cases today.

The current number of positive cases in Matagorda County is 17.

3/29/2020 we have a female between the ages of 30-35, at home with no related travel

3/29/2020 we have a female between the ages of 60 - 65, at home with no related travel

3/29/2020 we have a male between the ages of 40 - 45, at home with no related travel

3/29/2020 we have a male between the ages of 45-55, at home with no related travel

3/29/2020 we have a female between the ages of 30 - 35, at home with no related travel

3/28/2020 we have a male between the ages of 45-50, at home with no related travel

3/28/2020 we have a female between the ages of 20 - 25, at home with no related travel"

MARCH 29 4:57 p.m. — Fort Bend County is reporting 14 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the county's total to 119 cases, 9 recoveries and 1 death.

MARCH 29 4:43 p.m. — President Donald Trump is extending federal guidelines recommending people stay home and away from one another for another 30 days as the coronavirus continues to spread across the country. Read more here.

MARCH 29 4:43 p.m. — The City of Galveston has closed all public beaches from now until April 5. The city has also banned all vehicular traffic on the beach west of the end of the Seawall.

The orders are part of the City of Galveston’s response to the COVID-19 public health crisis. As of Saturday afternoon, the most recent reporting, the Galveston County Health District had confirmed 60 cases of COVID-19 within the county.

Coronavirus symptoms

The symptoms of coronavirus can be similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include a fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Centers for Disease Control. Some patients also have nausea, body aches, headaches and stomach issues. Losing your sense of taste and/or smell can also be an early warning sign.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80 percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk for becoming seriously ill. However, U.S. experts are seeing a significant number of younger people being hospitalized, including some in ICU.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

Human coronaviruses are usually spread through...

The air by coughing or sneezing

Close personal contact, such as touching or shaking hands

Touching an object or surface with the virus on it, then touching your mouth, nose or eyes before washing your hands.

Help stop the spread of coronavirus

Stay home when you are sick.

Eat and sleep separately from your family members

Use different utensils and dishes

Cover your cough or sneeze with your arm, not your hand.

If you use a tissue, throw it in the trash.

Follow social distancing

Lower your risk

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

If you are 60 or over and have an underlying health condition such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes or respiratory illnesses like asthma or COPD, the World Health Organization advises you to try to avoid crowds or places where you might interact with people who are sick.

