MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — The Montgomery County Animal Shelter wants you to know it is still able to facilitate adoptions despite the county being under a ‘stay home, stop the spread’ order amid the coronavirus outbreak.

With 193 animals onsite, the shelter is looking for people to adopt or sign up as emergency fosters even though the doors to their facility are closed.

“We can accommodate adoption, foster or rescue within the shelter, curbside, and delivery or try to accommodate whatever needs or request you may have to make it happen,” the shelter wrote on its website.

The shelter said its focus is to greatly reduce the current animal inventory during the pandemic by getting animals into foster homes, adopter homes or rescues.

To adopt an animal at MCAS, click here to schedule a time. The shelter is waiving adoption fees to eliminate the handling of cash and credit card terminals during the pandemic.

Information on how to foster can be found here.

You can also call the shelter at (936) 442-7738 or email Foster.coordinator@mctx.org.

MCAS is not the only animal shelter in need of adopters or fosters during this time.

To adopt or emergency foster an animal in your community contact:

BARC (City of Houston):

Email: barcfoster@houstontx.gov

Phone: (713) 837-0311

Website: http://www.houstontx.gov/barc

Animal Adoptions will only allow 20 people into the campus at a time to view and adopt animals. Please note that the campus consists of multiple facilities.

Harris County Animal Shelter (Unincorporated Harris County):

Email:Foster@phs.hctx.net

Phone: (281) 999-3191

Harris County Animal Shelter is offering curbside pick-up for those offering to foster.

Website: www.CountyPets.com

Fort Bend County Animal Services:

Phone: (281) 342-1512

Fort Bend County Animal Services is offering curbside pick-up to residents, as well as Dog Dash/Uber service to deliver fully vetted pets to adopters and fosters within the County.

Website: https://www.fbchhs.org/animal-services

City of Baytown Animal Services & Adoption Center:

Email:animalcontrol@baytown.org

Phone: (281) 422-7600

Website: www.Baytown.org

Houston SPCA

Effective today, they ask that visitors and potential adopters call and make an appointment before visiting their campus through March 31.

We encourage our community to visit our website to view all of our adoptable pets before making an appointment at 713-869-7722. If a pet is posted on our website, that means they still need a loving home! Please note, equine and farm animals will continue to require an appointment.

