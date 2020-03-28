HOUSTON — We are continuing to track the latest headlines and updates regarding the global coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Get the latest updates and top headlines below.

Today's top headlines

Latest updates

Here are the latest updates from around the Houston area and the world (all times are Central/Houston time):

MARCH 28 7:29 a.m. — The Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office is distributing disinfectant from 8 a.m. to noon today. You can go to 1521 Eugene Heimann Circle to pick up free bottles.

March 27 10:42 p.m. — The owner of a southeast Houston auction house where county officials seized 750,000 masks that were set to go to auction tells reporter Grace White that it was all a misunderstanding. Read the full story here.

March 27 9:47 p.m. — The Houston Fire Department has sent 71 firefighters to quarantine. Of those, 17 were unable to do so at home, so they're being housed in a hotel rented by HFD. Earlier Friday, Fire Chief Sam Pena said a Houston firefighter tested positive for COVID-19.



March 27 9:43 p.m. — If you're a homeowner or renter and you're concerned with how you're going to pay for housing, there's government grants that can help. The stimulus package passed by Congress Friday includes a 120-day moratorium on evictions by landlords with mortgages backed by Fannie Mae, HUD, Freddie Mac, the rural housing voucher program, or the Violence Against Women Act of 1994.

For renters, there are ways to get help from the government through grants. The Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs receives “emergency solutions grants” which can help people who are homeless or at-risk of being homeless. The TDHCA often redistributes those grants to city and/or county agencies. Read more here.

March 27 7:47 p.m. — Some Houston athletes are stepping up to help the heroes on the front line in the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic, along with laid off workers who are suffering because of it. Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa and his foundation donated $500,000 in medical equipment to the City of Houston, and Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson made two big donations Friday to provide meals for hundreds of Houstonians on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic. Read more here.

March 27 7:45 p.m. — The city of Galveston has issued three new orders and extended emergency orders through 5 p.m. on April 3. The new orders include:

Preventing any short-term rentals throughout the city.

Prohibiting RV parks from leasing spaces for fewer than 30 days.

Ordering all hotels and bed-and-breakfast businesses to close. Guests currently staying either one must check out by 10 a.m. Saturday.

Read more here.

March 27 5:45 p.m. — We were there as around 750,000 masks and other supplies that had been up for auction were seized in southeast Houston. Most of the masks are in poor condition, but Harris County plans to buy the masks that are usable.

Coronavirus symptoms

The symptoms of coronavirus can be similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include a fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Centers for Disease Control. Some patients also have nausea, body aches, headaches and stomach issues. Losing your sense of taste and/or smell can also be an early warning sign.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80 percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk for becoming seriously ill. However, U.S. experts are seeing a significant number of younger people being hospitalized, including some in ICU.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

Human coronaviruses are usually spread through...

The air by coughing or sneezing

Close personal contact, such as touching or shaking hands

Touching an object or surface with the virus on it, then touching your mouth, nose or eyes before washing your hands.

Help stop the spread of coronavirus

Stay home when you are sick.

Eat and sleep separately from your family members

Use different utensils and dishes

Cover your cough or sneeze with your arm, not your hand.

If you use a tissue, throw it in the trash.

Follow social distancing

Lower your risk

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

If you are 60 or over and have an underlying health condition such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes or respiratory illnesses like asthma or COPD, the World Health Organization advises you to try to avoid crowds or places where you might interact with people who are sick.

