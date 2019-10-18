FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — Deputies released a surveillance photo of a vehicle of interest in connection with the fatal shooting of a Katy-area father during a home invasion.

Fort County Crime Stoppers also increased the cash reward to $25,000 for information leading to the apprehension of who is responsible for the death of 29-year-old Brenton Estorffe.

The vehicle of interest is described as a light-colored four-door sedan with a sunroof.

The fatal shooting occurred in 6900 block of Glen Rosa Drive in the Seven Meadows subdivision early Wednesday morning.

Fort Bend County Sheriff Troy Nehls told KHOU 11 two suspects didn’t get away with much, if anything, because the crime happened so quickly once Estorffe confronted them when he heard breaking glass around midnight.

"We have a homeowner now, here in Fort Bend County, who is no longer with us," Nehls said. "And the father of two small children. Breaks your heart.”

Nehls said it did not appear Estorffe was armed.

We're told he was originally from Australia and moved into the neighborhood with his family about six months ago.

Call Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office at 281-342-8477 in you have any information.

