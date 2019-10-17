HOUSTON — A Harris County Precinct 5 deputy working security at a burger chain was injured in a shootout with a robbery suspect in northwest Houston, police said.

This happened at a Five Guys in the 2800 block of North Shepherd.

Police said the deputy was shot in the arm. He has been taken to the hospital where he is alert and talking.

KHOU 11 Reporter Brett Buffington is at the scene and he says the front door of the burger shack is shattered and a window has a bullet hole.

Police are looking for the suspect, so please avoid the area.

