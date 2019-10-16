HOUSTON — Police hope surveillance video will shed light on who shot a 15-year-old boy at northwest Houston apartment complex overnight.

This happened around 10 p.m. Tuesday at the Los Pinos Verdes Apartments located in the 5800 block of West Sunforest Drive.

Houston police responded to a call of a shooting and found the teen shot in the leg. He was transported to a local hospital and is expected to survive.

Right now, police say they are getting conflicting stories as to whether the shooting was the result of a robbery or an altercation. They will interview the victim at the hospital to get more details as to what happened.

Police say the shooting may have been caught on surveillance cameras at the complex.

