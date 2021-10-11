Judge denies bond for second suspect in deadly purse-snatching case

Felton Ford was recently arrested for the robbery and hit-and-run that ended with the death of 71-year-old Martha Medina.

Bond has been denied for the latest suspect arrested in connection with the death of a 71-year-old robbery victim at an east Harris County McDonald's.

Felton Ford, 39, is accused of acting as lookout during the crime outside of a McDonald's on Sept 23. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says Ford also drove the vehicle that struck and killed Martha Medina. He is charged with engaging in organized criminal activity.

In addition to bond being denied, a judge ruled Ford should be kept separate from the first suspect in this case, Andrew Williams. Investigators believe they followed Medina to the McDonald's after she left a nearby bank. They say Williams was the one that grabbed her purse in the McDonald's parking lot. He was arrested in October and charged with capital murder.

Another judge also denied bond for Williams in this case. Records show that he was originally out on bond for another capital murder case from 2019. Now, Martha Medina's family is fighting the justice system for allowing suspects like Williams to post bail.

"We want a change. We want to hold judges accountable. We know who you are by first and last name. We are putting your name out there," said Martha's daughter, Lourdes Medina.

Detectives are still looking for third suspect known at "Dirty."