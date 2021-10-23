1 month after her death, Martha Medina's family continues to demand justice from judges

A Houston family continues to demand justice for a 71-year-old woman who was killed by a man police said was out on bond.

HOUSTON — It’s been one month since 71-year-old Martha Medina was killed.

For Lourdes Medina and her siblings, not a day goes by that they don’t miss their mother.

"It's been very hard because we were so close to her. We would see her almost ... daily," Medina said.

Martha was killed after she was run over outside a Mcdonald's on Uvalde on Sept. 23. Officers arrested and charged Andrew Williams. They said he stole her purse and then ran her over. Records show Williams was out on bond for another capital murder case.

The family is frustrated and is now left wondering why Williams was out on the street.

"I mean, he didn’t have a reason to be out. He had a capital murder charge against him. He was let out on a $150,000 bond," Martha's son, Adrian Medina, said.

On Saturday night, despite the rain, people came together at Guadalupe Plaza in the East End with candles, posters and prayers to keep her memory alive and vow to continue their pursuit for justice.

They say it's not only to remember Martha but also to shed light on the issue they say many families are now facing.

"We need changes in our system so that people like in Martha Medina's case are not roaming the street to have a proven record of violent past," Executive Director of FIEL Cesar Espinosa said.

The family is not giving up hope.