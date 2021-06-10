Second suspect arrested in hit-and-run death of 71-year-old purse snatching victim

Felton Ford, 39, was a lookout during the robbery and was driving the truck that hit Martha Medina, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

HOUSTON — Another suspect has been arrested in connection with the death of a 71-year-old robbery victim outside an east Harris County McDonald's.

Editor's note: The video above originally aired on Oct. 6

Felton Ford, 39, was a lookout during the robbery and was driving the vehicle that hit Martha, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

Ford is charged with engaging in organized criminal activity.

Andrew Williams was arrested earlier in the case and charged with capital murder. HCSO investigators say he's the one who grabbed Martha's purse in the parking lot.

Records show Williams was out on bond for 2019 capital murder case when Martha was attacked.

"I mean, he didn’t have a reason to be out. He had a capital murder charge against him. He was let out on a $150,000 bond," Martha's son Adrian said earlier.

The family said Tuesday they were relieved that a different judge denied bond for Williams in connection with their mother's death.

Last Saturday night, several people gathered at Guadalupe Plaza in the East End with candles, posters and prayers for Martha.

Her children are determined to fight the system that allowed their mother's alleged killer out on the streets.

"We want a change. We want to hold judges accountable. We know who you are by first and last name. We are putting your name out there," Lourdes Medina said.