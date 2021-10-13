Martha Medina's family marches for justice

HOUSTON — Family and friends are demanding justice for Martha Medina, the 71-year-old grandmother killed in a purse snatching incident last month.
RELATED: 'Do what you're supposed to be doing in office' | Murder victim's family continues to demand justice from judges
They are calling for bond reform in Harris County. Court records show the suspect accused of killing Medina, 40-year-old Andrew Williams, was out on bond for a previous capital murder charge. He's now facing another capital murder charge in connection with Medina's death.
Those at a march on Wednesday said Medina's death would not have happened if a judge had not released Williams on bond.
What happened
On Sept. 23, Medina was outside an east Houston McDonald's when police said Williams snatched her purse and ran over her before leaving the scene.
RELATED: New video shows end of crash where Houston mom was dragged to her death after being carjacked
Family members said she was getting breakfast for her daughter.
Investigators said Williams followed Medina from a bank before the attack.
Previous murder charge
Williams was one of three people charged with capital murder in connection with a shooting death stemming from a drug deal gone bad in Spring.