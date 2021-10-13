Martha Medina's family marches for justice

The grandmother was killed last month during a purse-snatching at an east Houston McDonald's.

They are calling for bond reform in Harris County. Court records show the suspect accused of killing Medina, 40-year-old Andrew Williams, was out on bond for a previous capital murder charge. He's now facing another capital murder charge in connection with Medina's death.

Those at a march on Wednesday said Medina's death would not have happened if a judge had not released Williams on bond.

What happened

On Sept. 23, Medina was outside an east Houston McDonald's when police said Williams snatched her purse and ran over her before leaving the scene.

Family members said she was getting breakfast for her daughter.

Investigators said Williams followed Medina from a bank before the attack.

Previous murder charge