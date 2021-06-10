Bond denied for man charged with capitol murder in deadly purse-snatching outside of a McDonald's

HOUSTON — A judge denied bond for a 40-year-old man charged in connection with a purse-snatching that left a 71-year-old woman dead outside of a McDonald’s last month.
Andrew Williams, 40, is charged with capital murder in the death of Martha Medina. Williams had been out on bond in another capital murder case when he was allegedly involved in this crime.
On Sept. 23, Martha Medina was getting breakfast for herself and her daughter at the McDonald's at 430 Uvalde Road when she was robbed and killed.
According to authorities, Williams attacked Medina and stole her purse. Prosecutors say Williams had followed Medina from a nearby bank.
Medina was taken to an area hospital where she was pronounced dead.
KHOU 11 News has learned that Williams was already out on bond for another capital murder charge that dates back to 2019. According to court documents, Williams was one of three people charged with capital murder in connection to a shooting death stemming from a drug deal gone bad in Spring.
Court documents from August of this year show Williams was set for a pre-trial hearing on that murder case in just a couple of weeks.