6 more HPD officers charged in connection with deadly botched Harding Street raid

Dennis Tuttle, Rhogena Nicholas and their dog, were shot to death while they were inside their home during a botched afternoon raid by members of Squad 15 of the Houston Police Department’s Narcotics Division in January 2019.

“The consequences of corruption are that two innocent people and their dog were shot to death in their home by police; four officers were shot, one paralyzed, and now all of them will face jurors who will determine their fate,” Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said during a news conference on Monday.

On Monday, a Harris County grand jury indicted another officer for murder and five others for engaging in criminal activity.

The six officers indicted Monday are in addition to the six officers who have already been indicted.

The investigation determined that Gerald Goines lied to a judge to obtain a no-knock search warrant to raid the house and other officers were involved in a scheme to steal over time from the city.

The officers indicted Monday include:

Felipe Gallegos - (HPD) was indicted for murder in the death of Dennis Tuttle. The charge is a first-degree felony and carries a penalty of up to life in prison.

Other officers indicted on first-degree felonies Monday who face a maximum of life in prison if convicted are:

Oscar Pardo – (HPD) Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity, to wit: Aggregate Theft by a Public Servant ($30,000 or more but less than $150,000) and Tampering with a Governmental Record (1st degree)

Cedell Lovings – (Status Unclear) Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity, to wit: Aggregate Theft by a Public Servant ($30,000 or more but less than $150,000) and Tampering with a Governmental Record (1st degree)

Nadeem Ashraf – (HPD) Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity, to wit: Aggregate Theft by a Public Servant ($30,000 or more but less than $150,000) and Tampering with a Governmental Record (1st degree)

Two officers who were already facing charges were also indicted on first-degree felonies:

Clemente Reyna – (No longer HPD, retired) Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity, to wit: Aggregate Theft by a Public Servant ($30,000 or more but less than $150,000) and Tampering with a Governmental Record (1st degree)

Thomas Wood – (No longer HPD, retired) Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity, to wit: Aggregate Theft by a Public Servant ($30,000 or more but less than $150,000) and Tampering with a Governmental Record (1st degree)

The following officers are charged with second-degree felonies. If convicted, they face 2 to 20 years in prison:

Frank Medina – (HPD) Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity, to wit: Aggregate Theft by a Public Servant ($2,500 or more, but less than $30,000) and Tampering with a Governmental Record (2nd degree)

Griff Maxwell – (HPD) Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity, to wit: Aggregate Theft by a Public Servant ($2,500 or more, but less than $30,000) and Tampering with a Governmental Record (2nd degree)

One officer who was charged last year was also indicted Monday on a second-degree felony:

Hodgie Armstrong – (No longer HPD, retired) Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity, to wit: Aggregate Theft by a Public Servant ($2,500 or more, but less than $30,000) and Tampering with a Governmental Record (2nd degree)

Gerald Goines – (No longer with HPD, retired) was previously indicted for two counts of felony murder.

Steven Bryant – (No longer with HPD, retired) previously charged with tampering.

