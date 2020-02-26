HOUSTON — Editor's Note: The above video shows the latest person to be declared innocent after being falsely convicted and imprisoned using evidence from Gerald Goines.

Harris County prosecutors announced Wednesday at least 69 convictions may be overturned due to possible false evidence from former Houston police officer Gerald Goines.

Prosecutors filed several motions requesting judges appoint lawyers to the defendants in each case, so they can begin the process of having the convictions overturned.

These lawyers are being tasked with reviewing whether the evidence Goines provided was key in convicting their client. If so, the defense can decide whether or not to request a new trial.

Most of the cases involved delivery of a controlled substance, and the DA's Office said nearly all resulted in imprisonment. The sentences ranged from a few months in a county jail to four years in a state correctional facility.

In all cases, prosecutors said Goines was the sole witness to the alleged offense.

Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg has decided all cases from 2008 to 2019, in which Goines played a substantial role, most likely had convictions determined through the use of false evidence.

"We need to clear people convicted solely on the word of a police officer who we can no longer trust," Ogg said.

Goines' cases have been under close review since the deadly Harding Street raid, in which officers acted on a warrant secured using false evidence from Goines.

MORE ON GERALD GOINES

Send us a news tip | Download our app | #HTownRush Newsletter